OBITUARY: Maryanne Lavone Love; February 23, 1938 - July 25, 2022

Maryann Lavone Love passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at her residence in Delta, Colorado. She was 84.

Viewing will be at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Taylor Funeral Service’s Chapel in Delta, Colorado. Memorial Service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Taylor Funeral Services Chapel in Delta, Colorado. Graveside service will follow. 

