Maryann Lavone Love passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at her residence in Delta, Colorado. She was 84.
Viewing will be at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Taylor Funeral Service’s Chapel in Delta, Colorado. Memorial Service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Taylor Funeral Services Chapel in Delta, Colorado. Graveside service will follow.
Maryann was born on Feb. 23, 1938, to Alma Lorraine (Goben) and Lawrence Ralph Wuest in Saint Joseph, Missouri. She grew up and attended school in Saint Joseph, Missouri, and finished school at Central High School in Aurora, Colorado. She also attended cosmetology trade school. She moved to Delta in 1986.
Maryann was very diverse in her occupations. She worked as a beautician, owning and operating her own business, to coal mining and real estate. When she wasn’t working, she enjoyed dancing, flowers and traveling. She loved taking care of her horse Mariah for over 30 years. She was very actively dancing just recently with the Elks Club in Montrose. When she traveled, she and good friend Ron had traveled around the world, visiting Machu Picchu in South America, taking cruise ships to Alaska and Hawaii.
Maryann is survived by one brother Dale Flannigan, two sons: Larry (Kelley) West of Hotchkiss, Colorado, and Robert (Amy) Kline of Montrose, Colorado; two daughters: Carla (Marvin) Cogar of Aurora, Colorado, and Becky Reed of Philipsberg, Kansas; 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
Maryann is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers: Buddy Wuest, Delbert Flannigan and Don Flannigan; two sons: Les West and Danny West.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
