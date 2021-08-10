OBITUARY: Matthew Hendrix

Matthew Hendrix
Matthew Calvin Hendrix left this earth for his heavenly home on Aug. 6, 2021. He was surrounded by loving family, a ministering angel, and sister, Lonna, and a wonderful hospice nurse at his home in Miami, Oklahoma.
Matt was born in Yuma, Colorado, on Jan. 29, 1959. To Dorcas and Gerald Hendrix. He was the youngest of seven children Matt was an easygoing, kind- hearted, loyal man, with a unique sense of humor.
Although married briefly, he had no children of his own, but he adored his nieces and nephews. He loved to spend time with family and friends, play with his guitar and sing.
Matt had many skills and most of his career was spent as a professional tire man from small tires to those of heavy equipment including those at the airport and Bronco stadium. The last years of his career he worked for meals on wheels and his coworkers were like family to him.
Matt was given two months to live, but because of his strong will lived six months and never missed a day of work until the last two weeks of his life on earth.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, his father, brothers James Jackson, and Jerald Jackson, nephews Bill Clair Jr. and Don Clair, and a beloved niece, Vania Wilson.
He is survived by his mother Dorcas Lanning of Arvada; sisters Leslie Clair of, Montrose Colorado; Kathy (Carl) Cruz of Arvada, Colorado; Diane (Jack) Everitt of Kernersville, North Carolina, and Lonna Harns of Blue Jacket, Oklahoma; multiple nieces, nephews, family and friends too numerous to mention.
A celebration of Matt’s life will be held Aug. 14, 2021 at his job site in Miami, Oklahoma. In lieu of flowers, make someone smile today, Matt would like that. Thank you to hospice for Matt’s easier transition.
