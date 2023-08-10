OBITUARY: Matthew Reynolds; April 23, 1959 - August 5, 2023

Matthew "Matt" Allen Reynolds of Montrose, Colorado, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 5,2023.
Matt was born on April 23, 1959 to Thomas A. Reynolds and Sharon F. Reynolds (Wooden) in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
As a young child, Matt was as adventurous as they come — he enjoyed being outside and developed a love for baseball at a young age. In fourth grade,Matt moved to Mattawan, Michigan, where he made lifelong friends.He graduated from Mattawan High School in 1977.
After high school, Matt worked for his Uncle as a bricklayer before settling into his long time career with the United States Postal Service.Matt retired from the USPS in 2018.
Matt is survived by his four children; Rod (Zoe) Reynolds of Delton, Michigan, Tracy Reynolds of Ionia, Michigan, Eric (Lauren) Reynolds of Portage, Michigan,and Brandon (Nicole) Reynolds of Fredericksburg, Virginia.
Also surviving Matt are his nine grandchildren; Levi,Easton,Brayden,Jane, Kinsey, Sam, Declan, Holden, and Violet.One of the highlights in Matt's life was when he had the opportunity to visit with his children and grandchildren,spending time at the lake,and attending their activities and sporting events when he was in town.
Preceding Matt in death are his parents,and his brother, Edward "Kelly"Reynolds.
Matt was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed riding ATVs, kayaking, and being out on the green hitting golf balls. He had a special love for his two dogs, Tiberius and Cleopatra- every day Matt would take Ti and Cleo for walks down by the river,this was one of his favorite pastimes.
Matt will be sorely missed by all who knew him. The laughter he provided to his family and friends through telling stories and jokes will live on through his spirit,his children,and his grandchildren. Matt loved telling a good story and loved to make people laugh even more.
A celebration of life will be held in Montrose,Colorado, with an additional celebration in Michigan at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Matthew Reynolds; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
