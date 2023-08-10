OBITUARY: Matthew Reynolds; April 23, 1959 - August 5, 2023

Matthew "Matt" Allen Reynolds of Montrose, Colorado, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023

Matt was born on April 23, 1959 to Thomas A. Reynolds and Sharon F. Reynolds (Wooden) in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

To plant a tree in memory of Matthew Reynolds; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

