OBITUARY: Maureen A. Funston

Maureen A. Funston, age 85, died peacefully on April 4, 2023, in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Maureen was born Sept. 26, 1937, to Maurice and Ruth (Borrevik) Ranger in Oregon City, Oregon. When Maureen was 12, her mother passed away after a lengthy illness, and Maureen and her younger brother, David, spent the majority of their childhood boarding with various relatives throughout Washington and Oregon. This time in her life shaped her outlook on life.
She was determined to have a home that was open and loving to all.
In 1954, she graduated from Coulee Dam High School and shortly after met the love of her life, Donald Funston. Don and Maureen were married June 2, 1956, in a small ceremony in Omak, Washington, and resided in Coulee Dam until he was transferred in 1962 to Collbran, Colorado. In 1965, they moved to Montrose, the place they called home for the next 54 years. Maureen worked at the Montrose Federal Credit Union and then with Dr. Wayne Curry as a bookkeeper until her retirement in 2001.
Maureen loved to socialize and her favorite activities always included friends and family. She enjoyed hiking the San Juans, tending her rose garden, hosting tea parties, and quilting. In retirement, Don and Maureen loved to travel with friends and made several trips across Europe, Asia and all 50 states.
Her faith in Christ blanketed everything in her life. She served several terms as deacon
and elder at Montrose First Presbyterian Church, and she loved to sing in the choir for many, many years. She loved to host gatherings at her home, and would find any excuse to invite friends over. Outgoing, spirited, and possessing a quick wit, she had a special gift to make others laugh and give comfort if only for a moment. Although she will be missed by many, this day is the prize she longed for, the day she is welcomed home to be with her eternal father and join her eternal family.
She is survived by daughter Wendy (Richard) White of Grand Junction; daughter Debra (Graham Frontella) Funston of Newcastle; son Dale (Vera Low) Funston of Colorado Springs; seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
The family is planning a private gathering at a later date. In lieu of flowers or monetary
contributions, the family suggests that you honor the memory of Maureen by going out of your way to greet a stranger and make them smile.
