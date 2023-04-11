OBITUARY: Maureen A. Funston

Maureen A. Funston, age 85, died peacefully on April 4, 2023, in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Maureen was born Sept. 26, 1937, to Maurice and Ruth (Borrevik) Ranger in Oregon City, Oregon. When Maureen was 12, her mother passed away after a lengthy illness, and Maureen and her younger brother, David, spent the majority of their childhood boarding with various relatives throughout Washington and Oregon. This time in her life shaped her outlook on life.

