OBITUARY: Maximus Paul Schuetz; February 11, 2004 - June 14, 2021. In loving memory

Maximus passed at the age of 17, peacefully at home, Montrose, Colorado, from treatment-induced glioblastoma after battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia since the age of 22 months.
He is survived by his mother, Bobbi Browner.
Max was born in Ridgway, Colorado, and would have been a senior at Ridgway HighSchool this year.
Max was an active member of Black Canyon 4-H Club and was highly successful with training mustang horses in the Wild to Mild TIP Challenge,training his dogs for obedience and agility, and showing and breeding rabbits. He enjoyed fencing with Ouray Swordplay, drama with Magic Circle Theater, attended Wapiyapi, Round-Up River Ranch, Nighthawk, and Sky High Hope Camps, and participated in many activities with the Montrose Rec Center.
Max had a keen knowledge of dinosaurs and owned several reptiles. He loved camping, nature, and all activities involving water. He enjoyed archery, shooting guns, skiing, gaming, building Legos, traveling, and was interested in any kind of medieval lore, but his favorite thing to do was hang out with his friends.
He was loyal, protective, bright, compassionate, gentle, generous, and had a fun, sarcastic sense of humor, and a contagious laugh. Max loved deeply. He left us bravely, with a courage that made him more concerned about those he was leaving, than about his own loss.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Maximus on Sept. 25, from 2 -7 p.m., at the Ridgway State Park Group Events Facilities, which are at the Pa-Co-Chu-Puk entrance. There will be a slide show and potluck, and a chance for people to share stories and memories. A state park pass or day pass will be required, and car-pooling is encouraged. All are welcome.
To plant a tree in memory of Maximus Schuetz; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.