OBITUARY: Maxine Janette Murray

Maxine Janette Murray
Maxine Janette Murray passed away on Oct. 20, 2020, at Assured Assisted Living in Castle Rock, Colorado, of dementia.
She was born to Harold Bolstad and Nelda (Muehlberg) Bolstad, at her grandparents’ home in Barney, North Dakota, on September 17, 1935. She grew up and graduated from high school in that area. She moved to Poplar, Montana, where she was employed at the local hospital. It was there she met her future husband, William Murray. They were married on Sept. 27, 1954. To this union were born four children, Deborah, deceased; Todd, Cody Wyoming; Kelly (Lisa) Castle Rock, Colorado; and Tim (Michelle), Montrose, Colorado. Maxine’s grandchildren are Tanner Lee, Alexis Murray, Sean, Jason, Kelsey Murray, Heather Jaquis, Nick and Sydney Murray. She also was a great-grandmother to Ariyahna Lee and Dierdre Murray.
After living several years in Fort Peck, Montana, where Bill became a power plant mechanic, they moved to Yankton, South Dakota. There Maxine decided to go to nursing school in Freeman, South Dakota. She worked part time in a clinic and graduated from school to become an LPN. After spending five years there the family moved to Montrose, Colorado, where she lived for 42 years and spent the last year and half in Castle Rock, Colorado, where she lived until her death. She worked in hospitals and clinics all her adult life and retired in June 2000.
She was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church, where she was a choir member for 41 years and also held different offices of the women’s organization. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren very much. She enjoyed music, playing games and always enjoyed a good joke. She appreciated and loved her friends from all the various places where she resided.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah; her husband, Bill; her parents and both sisters, Jean Bolstad and Gloria McLeod. Survivors include her children, grandchildren, a brother, Darold Bolstad, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Maxine will be laid to rest with husband Bill at Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado in Grand Junction at a date still to be determined.
The family suggests any memorials may be given to HopeWest Hospice or Zion Lutheran Church.
