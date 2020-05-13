Maxine May Stiles
Maxine May Stiles (nee Roberson) died at The Homestead at Montrose in Montrose, Colorado of natural causes. She was 95.
Maxine was born in Midland, Michigan to her parents, Clyde and Blanche Roberson. She graduated from Midland High School and attended Michigan State University. She married Harry Stiles in 1945. Harry was a lifelong employee of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife service and the family moved often from one wildlife refuge to another. While Maxine was a homemaker for most of those years, she especially enjoyed a later life position with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in Denver Colorado. She and Harry moved to Montrose for their retirement.
Maxine enjoyed furnishing and decorating her many homes throughout the years in: Mayville Wisconsin; Carterville, Illinois; Minnetonka, Minnesota; Vienna, Virginia; Golden, Colorado and in Montrose. She loved entertaining. She put by and cooked up whatever her husband grew in his many enormous gardens and was famous for her salsa. She volunteered for the Montrose Chamber of Commerce and Heirlooms for many years and valued the many friends she made there. She took her greatest pleasure, however, in doting on her grandchildren Kelly and Kimberly, who grew up just down the street in Montrose.
Maxine is survived by her children: Shelly Ann (Michael Batcher), Thomas Eugene (Lisa Waldman) and Mark William (Bernice Stiles nee Groswold); and by her granddaughters Kelly Ann Stiles (and her children Peter and Walter Bakersky) and Kimberly Rae Stiles. Harry and her brother Clyde Jr. predeceased her.
The family will hold a private ceremony at a later date. Donations can be made in Maxine's memory to the Montrose office of the hospice HopeWest, 725 S. 4th Street, Montrose, CO 81401; 970 240 7734, hopewestco.org.
