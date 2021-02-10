OBITUARY: May Eskridge Kearny

May Eskridge Kearny
Our beloved mother, May Willacy Eskridge Kearny, born Aug. 11, 1924, in San Antonio, Texas, only child of attorney J. Marshall Eskridge and May Boyer Willacy Eskridge, only grandchild of Texas State Senator John G. Willacy and Cordelia Boyer Willacy, and niece of Maj. Gen. Walter E. Prosser and C. Maude Willacy Prosser, died of natural causes a year ago on Feb. 10, 2020, surrounded in hospice by family at her home in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
May graduated from St. Mary’s Hall in San Antonio at the age of 16, and in that fall of 1941, enrolled at National Park College outside Washington, D.C. When Pearl Harbor was attacked, her father, fearing for her safety, returned home with her to San Antonio where she finished out the year at Incarnate Word College, later to transfer to UT in Austin.
On Feb. 12, 1943, May married Maj. Cresson H. Kearny, son of Clinton Hall Kearny and Mary Chabot Cresson Kearny of San Antonio. After WWII, they lived in New York City, San Antonio, and later at their ranch northwest of the city near Utopia, before moving near Columbia, Missouri. In 1955, they bought their farm at Riverside, south of Montrose.
Active in the community, May was a member of the Mont Rose Garden Club, the Women’s Club, a book club, The Daughters of the American Revolution, and was a charter member and first president of the local Jane Jeffersons. She belonged to the Riverside PTA and Mother’s Club and was always supportive of her children’s school activities.
Between 1964 and 1973, the Kearnys moved six times to Oak Ridge, Tennessee, where her husband worked, health permitting, at Oak Ridge National Laboratory on nuclear war survival matters. Tennessee rekindled her interest in painting and she also volunteered as a reader for Recording for the Blind.
Both an oil painter and watercolorist, May won numerous awards and particularly liked painting portraits and going into the high country to paint landscapes. Co-founder of the Montrose Visual Arts Guild, she served as co-president and later chaired program, publicity, and fundraising committees. May was also a charter member of the Western Colorado Watercolor Society and served on its original board of directors.
An enthusiastic gardener, May had a wide knowledge of flowers and their Latin names. She was a voracious reader of literature (reading War and Peace 10 times) and had a library of some 2,000 books. Interested in the English language, she had an impressive vocabulary and was one of the editors, illustrators, and photographers for both her husband’s books: Nuclear War Survival Skills and Jungle Snafus … and Remedies.
Travel was a lifelong passion, which took her to most of the United States, Mexico, Guatemala, Canada, Europe, North Africa, China, and Hong Kong. To the end, politics and world affairs fascinated her.
In 2007, May moved to Albuquerque to be near her four daughters.
May was a warm, gracious, and generous woman with a wonderful sense of humor. She is survived by all of her five children, Cresson Kearny and wife Lynn Boyer Kearny; Adelia Kearny and husband John Wakeland; Diana Kearny-Fosse, Susanna Kearny, and Stephanie Kearny and husband K. Noel Belcourt. There are six surviving grandchildren, Stephen Wakeland, Anna Wakeland, Amber Fosse, Gabriel Fosse, Clay Fosse, and Elise Eberle. Morgan Fosse died in 1999, at age 20. Akira Fosse Jones is May’s great-grandchild.
Mama/Gams’ family misses her every day and remembers her with much love.
