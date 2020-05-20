Melody D. Krebs
July 27, 1951 - May 16, 2020
Montrose, Colorado resident Melody D. Krebs passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was 68.
No formal services will be held at this time.
Melody Dawn Wellman was born on July 27, 1951 to Donald R. and Dorothy I. (Shoup) Wellman in Delta, Colorado. She grew up in various Colorado mining towns as her father was a hard rock miner. She graduated from Montrose High School.
Melody married Gordon Lynn Krebs on January 21, 1982 in Montrose. Melody and Lynn have two sons.
Melody was the office manager for her nephew’s company, Underground Obstacles. She was a member of Ute Trails Car Club.
Melody enjoyed the outdoors; hunting, fishing, rock hunting, 4-wheeling and camping. She also enjoyed crafting. Melody loved her family and enjoyed keeping up with the grandkids.
Melody is survived by her husband, Lynn Krebs; her mother, Dorothy Wellman; son, Scott (Ashley) Krebs, all of Montrose; son, Troy (Jenny) Krebs, of Grand Junction; a brother, Rob Wellman of Montrose; a sister, Denise Stickles of Delta; brother-in-law, Marcel Kop of Montrose; and five grandchildren.
Melody was preceded in death by her father, Don Wellman and her sister, Marsha Kop.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory. View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at www.taylorfuneralservice.com.
