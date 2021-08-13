Melody Diane Pozerl
Melody Diane Pozerl
October 3, 1950 — May 29, 2021
In Greek, Melody means song, and that is what she was to everyone she met in life.
Melody relocated from the Front Range to Montrose in 2016 and fit right into the smaller town, slower paced rural-living lifestyle. She loved making so many new friends in the Montrose area.
Melody was a giver in all things and did not have a speck of selfishness within her.
Melody was a passionate quilter. It wasn’t long before her quilting turned from hobby to ministry. Whomever she was creating a “special” quilt for, she would fervently pray for that individual. Melody made numerous quilts for people over the years but never made one for herself. Melody was an active member of the Friendship Quilters Guild, involving herself with the Montrose Quilt Show and really enjoyed meeting with and hosting her small group of fellow quilters, “Cut Ups.”
Melody was a passionate defender of her Christianity and loved surprising friends and family with small tokens of her love.
Melody will be forever missed by her Soul Mate, Best Friend and husband Richard (Dick) Pozerl.
She is survived by:
Daughter Shelby, grandchildren Charlee and Christian;
Son Shaun (Kelley), grandchildren Cody, Madison, Kyle and Jake and four great-grandchildren;
Sister Renee (Gary) VanDyke;
Sister Michelle (Greg) Holland.
She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, an uncle and countless friends.
A remembrance service will be held at 3 p.m. Aug. 21, at Circle3Cowboy Fellowship, 62885 LaSalle Road and presided over by Pastor Phil Neely.
