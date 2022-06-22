OBITUARY: Melvin Wayne Staats; January 10, 1947 - June 8, 2022

On June 8, 2022, Melvin Wayne Staats went to be with our father in Heaven.
Melvin Wayne Staats was born on Jan. 10, 1947, in Telluride, Colorado, to parents Lowell Staats and Esther (Morlang) Staats. Mel was raised in Nucla, Colorado, alongside his brother, Gerry Staats and sister, Shirley (Staats) Hill, where their father worked as a uranium miner.
After graduating from Nucla High School, Mel successfully pursued a bachelor’s degree in range ecology from Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado. Soon after Mel married Polly Dickerson and welcomed his first son Kristopher Staats on Oct. 13, 1975. Eventually Mel and Polly parted ways but remained close friends.
Mel then married his love, LeaAnn (Garrett) Staats on May 29, 1982, and remained married to her for the rest of his life. Mel and LeaAnn welcomed son Trago Staats on April 12, 1989.
Mel’s favorite hobbies included leather crafting, woodworking, spending time with his family, and most importantly farming. During Mel’s lifetime he was a uranium miner, worked for the bureau of land management, served as county commissioner for Montrose County, and spent long hours diligently caring for his farm. Mel took much pride in his farm, and it was very apparent. Mel never knew a stranger and treated everyone like one of his own.
Mel will be missed by his wife, LeaAnn Staats; children, Kris (Rikki) Staats, Trago Staats; his grandchildren Kolebran Staats, Jerrod Staats, Makenzie Gilbert, Sophia Smuin and Kooper Staats. Mel is preceded in death by his parents Lowell and Esther Staats, his brother, Gerry Staats, and his sister, Shirley Hill.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at the Nucla Town Park, with graveside services for close friends and family to follow. There will be a potluck at the Nucla Fire Department after. Funeral arrangements provided by Crippin Funeral Home.
