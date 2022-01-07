OBITUARY: Merna Ray

Merna Ray
Merna Fay Ray, age 82, of Olathe, Colorado, passed away Jan. 1, 2022, at the Center at Foresight in Grand Junction, Colorado. Merna was born in Richfield, Utah, Oct. 17, 1939, to Ervin Clive and Ethel Fay (Rigby) Lay.
She grew up in Circleville Utah, later moving to Grand Junction, Colorado, graduating from Grand Junction High School. She attended Mesa College in Grand Junction and was a lifelong learner.
Merna married Gerald Dean Storey Sept. 12, 1958, in Norman, Oklahoma. They had two daughters, Susan Annette and Lydia Ann. The family lived in New Jersey, Texas, Cortez, Grand Junction, and Montrose, Colorado. Later divorced. Merna married Ralph Lyle Ray Dec. 27, 1976, in Montrose Colorado, and moved to Pea Green where she lived the rest of her life. Ralph and Merna were sealed together in the LDS Provo Temple on June 5, 1992. Ralph had two daughters, Kathleen (Kathy) and Karen.
Merna was a homemaker and loved being a farm wife. Ralph taught her to plant corn and one year she planted the whole farm. She plowed, hauled silage, and helped with the farm chores. During her lifetime, Merna was an Avon lady, cosmetic clerk, meat cutter, and ward clerk at Montrose Memorial Hospital, Director of Volunteers for the Center for Mental Health in Montrose, Weight Watchers leader, dental assistant, and office manager for their farm.
She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and happily served in many callings. She was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She directed the Del-Rose chorus of Sweet Adelines and sang in barbershop quartets. She was active in the community serving in leadership roles in every organization she joined including the President of the Board on the Community Concert Board, the Board for the DMEA Operation Round Up Charitable Trust, and Delta Chapter of Altrusa International. She was the treasurer of Pea Green Cemetery and active in the Pea Green Community Club and Pea Green Ladies Club. She was honored as a Hospice Volunteer and girl of the year for three sororities.
Just one look at those sparkling blue eyes and you could see the caring, adventurous person she was. Her laugh was infectious. She lived her life to serve other people. She loved to travel with Ralph and both of her daughters. At 59 years old she took scuba lessons and was an advanced scuba diver. She said there is nothing like the undersea world to take your breath away. She enjoyed cooking, camping, fishing, hunting, singing, playing the piano, reading, and photography. She had a knack for making everyone feel special. Her greatest joy was her family. She loved being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by many.
Survived by Susan Annette Matney (Fred), Farmington, Utah; Lydia Storey-Lopez (Rudy), Olathe, Colorado; Kathleen (Kathy) Ray of Cedaredge Colorado; Karen Ray Mann of Olathe, Colorado; two brothers Robert (Lorna) Lay of Circleville, Utah; and Henry (Barbara) Lay of Toole, Utah; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Merna was preceded in death by her husband Ralph, her parents, and brothers David and Clyde Lay.
A viewing will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1679 Pioneer Rd, Delta, Colorado at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Internment Pea Green Cemetery immediately following service.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
