Michael A. Chavez
Michael A. Chavez was 68 when he passed away on Sept. 3, 2020. He was the son of Miguel and Chonie Chavez who have passed before him, along with three out of the 10 siblings, Johnny at birth; Larry Chavez, and sister Anna Marie Chavez Crockett. Living are siblings Cynthia Chavez of Montrose, Colorado; David Chavez of Montrose, Colorado; Renee O’Neill of Hawthorne, California; Gina Vargas of Nipomo, California; Guy Chavez of Los Angeles, Southern California, and Daria O’Neill of Hawthorne, California. Michael was an uncle to 18 nephews and nieces and 16 great-nephews and nieces.
Michael attended Morgan Elementary, Columbine Junior High, Montrose High School up to the second semester of 12th grade. He was a wrestler, a good one at that — heard many stories of older and younger wrestlers talk of him! We were proud of our brother! He finished his 12th year and graduated in 1970 from Lennox High School in California. Our family had moved to California in December of 1969. Michael didn’t like the big city much; he came back to live his days out here in Montrose in 1978. He loved being in the mountains, herding sheep with our father in the early 50s up in Horsefly or working on the fence line with our grandfather, dad, uncles, and cousins, or fishing at Buckhorn, Blue Mesa Lakes, Morrow Dam, Gunnison, Black Canyon, Billie Creek, Lone Cone. He started hunting at a very young age all over Montrose, Gunnison, and San Miguel counties with our father. He knew a lot of people here; he made a lot of friends here and in California. He was dearly loved by family, relatives and many friends. He was a happy-go-lucky guy with a smile on his face, a very caring and loving person! He will surely be missed by us and many of his friends to whom he was known as “ Mountain Man Mike.”
A memorial will be held at Riverbottom this Saturday, Sept. 19, at 1 p.m. Donations may be made to Crippin Funeral Home to help the family with funeral expenses: 802 E. Main St., Montrose, CO 81401, or call 970-249-2121. Thank you from the Chavez family.
