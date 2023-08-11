Michael Jude Carrano unexpectedly went to be with the Lord on Aug. 5, 2023, in Dacono, Colorado.
Born to Carlo and Rose Carrano on Aug. 3, 1961, he began his journey at a hospital in Hempstead, New York. Losing his father at an early age, he continued to live with his mother and family in Elmont, New York for 18 years.
In 1979, Mike moved to Colorado making Montrose his new home. No stranger to physical labor, he worked multiple construction jobs and eventually found his place in wastewater treatment management.
Valuing the combination of chemistry, engineering, and leadership, he enjoyed his 34-year career in the industry. Mike was not a minimalist. His work effort was matched by his commitment to loving his family, generosity to those in need, and enjoyment of life. He was loud, never short of a joke, and fierce with his care for his family. We lost him too soon at 62 years of age, but we have no shortage of vibrant memories we carry with us.
Mike is survived by his wife, Kandi; children, Jaime (husband, Thomas Pace), Michael (wife, Zaii), Logan (fiancé, Jonica), Kolton, and Dallys; Pearl (mother of Jaime and Michael); grandchildren, Cameron, Emma, Ronin, and Gianna; sisters, Frances Bollinger and Domenica Martinez; nieces and nephews; and Ron and Karen Gifford (father and mother in-law).
Service and reception will be held Saturday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m. at Grace Community Church, 16731 Woodgate Road, Montrose. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
