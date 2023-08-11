Michael Jude Carrano unexpectedly went to be with the Lord on Aug. 5, 2023, in Dacono, Colorado.

Born to Carlo and Rose Carrano on Aug. 3, 1961, he began his journey at a hospital in Hempstead, New York. Losing his father at an early age, he continued to live with his mother and family in Elmont, New York for 18 years.

