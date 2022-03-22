OBITUARY: Michael D. Johnson

Michael D. Johnson, 76, of Montrose, passed away peacefully on Friday Dec. 17, 2021, at the Hope West Ferris Hospice Care Center in Grand Junction.
Mike was born in Galesburg, Illinois. As a child he moved with his family to Colorado Springs, Colorado. He graduated from Wasson High School and attended Southern Colorado State College to become a mechanical draftsman. Mike returned to Illinois with his wife and son in the early ‘70s where he utilized his drafting skills for Hewlett Packard. After welcoming a daughter to the family, they returned to Colorado and eventually settled in Montrose in 1977. Mike began his career not long after with UPS as a feeder driver and after 25 years of service he retired in 2004. Michael met his current wife in 1994 beginning a 27 year relationship and bringing two more daughters into his family.
Mike was a man of many talents including designing, building and mechanical work. He also had many hobbies he enjoyed such as collecting antique tractors, riding motorcycles and 4-wheelers, camping, fishing and reading. Mike was a founding member of the Motorcycle Trail Riders Association as well as a lifetime member of the NRA, AMA, Teamsters Local #17, and 27 year member of the Elks.
Mike is survived by his wife, sister, numerous cousins, six children, eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, and son-in-law.
A Celebration of Life will be held on April 9, from noon to 5 p.m., at the Montrose Elks Lodge. The family is doing a potluck luncheon. Please join us with your memories and stories and bring your favorite dish or dessert.
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
