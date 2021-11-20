Michael “Mike” Gary Stomberg, 69, passed away at his home in Montros, Colorado. Born to Joseph and Dorothy (Moreau) on Sept. 8, 1952, in Kelliher, Minnesota, Mike was raised in Kelliher. While attending high school he played football and basketball up until graduating in 1970.
After graduating Mike moved on to start a lifelong adventure. He believed firmly in hard work and getting it done right the first time. Mike moved on to Colorado in later years after high school and married Dawn Wiltse of Bemidji, Minnesota, in 1980.
Mike and Dawn managed apartments for several years after moving to Colorado. He also did street sweeping and then moved on to continue his career and received certificates to become a licensed journeyman plumber. Mike enjoyed camping, four wheeling, and attending stock car races with friends and family as well as ice cold Coors. Mike then moved his family to Colorado Springs and eventually retired from Mesa Plumbing in 2017.
Mike was an avid Denver Broncos fan he spent each week awaiting the game day whether he ended up hootin’ and hollering from excitement to swearing and possibly tossing an empty Coors at the TV. To enjoy the other evenings after a hard day at work he would often turn on the TV to watch Gunsmoke and Andy Griffith. Mike seeded a cowboy at heart, with his beloved six shooter, tuned into Rifleman and other old Westerns. He enjoyed country music and afternoon naps. He truly had a heart of gold for many, along with a fierce spitfire attitude that sometimes would follow.
Mike is survived by children Corey (Christie) Pink of Minnesota; Tera (Nikki) Wiltse-Clark of Colorado; five grandchildren: Chris Wiltse, Ashley, Matt Wiltse, Nikkiah Hernandez, Cody Ryan, and three well adored great-grandchildren, Aubreyanna, Kenz’ington, Na’ Variah; brother John Ogden and sister Nancy Koisti of Minnesota and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mike was preceded in death by his former wife Dawn Wiltse of Bemidji, Minnesota; parents Joseph and Dorothy of Kelliher; brothers Jim and Joe; brother-in-law, Vesty Poxlietner of Minnesota, and sisters Karen P. and Mary Beth Long of Kelliher.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Mr. Stomberg’s family.
