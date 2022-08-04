OBITUARY: Michael Nolan

Michael Nolan

Michael F. Nolan, retired academic from University of Missouri and resident of Cobble Creek in Montrose, Colorado, died on July 29, 2022, after a hard-fought battle, of cancer at the age of 78, in the care of HopeWest of Montrose at his residence.

