Michael James Peacock was born May 8, 1951, in the hospital in Riverton, Wyoming, to James Eber Peacock and Joan Arleen Carlson Peacock. He had two siblings, Daniel Lee Peacock and Shari Lynn Peacock Abney.

He grew up in the small town of Shoshoni, Wyoming. He graduated Valedictorian from Shoshoni High School in 1969. He attended the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado, and graduated in December of 1975. He married his wife, Tylene Rene' Bean on Jan. 2, 1971. They were married 52 years at the time of his death. 

