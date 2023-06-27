Michael James Peacock was born May 8, 1951, in the hospital in Riverton, Wyoming, to James Eber Peacock and Joan Arleen Carlson Peacock. He had two siblings, Daniel Lee Peacock and Shari Lynn Peacock Abney.
He grew up in the small town of Shoshoni, Wyoming. He graduated Valedictorian from Shoshoni High School in 1969. He attended the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado, and graduated in December of 1975. He married his wife, Tylene Rene' Bean on Jan. 2, 1971. They were married 52 years at the time of his death.
Michael worked as a mining engineer for North American Coal (aka Consol), in Powhatan Point, Ohio, and Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, and then Arch Coal in Somerset, Colorado.
Mike and Tylene were also members of the American Rabbit Breeders Association. Mike was an ARBA judge, president of the Paonia Lions, and a professional engineer.
He is survived by his wife, Tylene; daughter, Toni and her husband Henry Pollock; son, Jeff Peacock and wife Jenn; grandsons, Corbin, Ryker, and Hudson Peacock; mother, Joan Peacock Rivers; sister, Shari and husband John Abney; brother-in-law, Jay Bean and wife Jan; nephews, Josh Bean, and Chance Abney and wife Chantae and children; niece Christy and husband Matt Ringer; and his two best walking buddies, Buster and Hondo.
He will be missed by too many friends and relatives to mention but they know who they are. He always said to live life to the fullest and always love those around you, and that is exactly what Mike did.
His memorial service is to be held July 8, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Delta County Fairgrounds Memorial Hall, Hotchkiss, Colorado. Come casual, the way Mike liked to be.
