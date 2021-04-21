OBITUARY: Michael Robert Ackerman

Michael Robert Ackerman
Michael Robert Ackerman, formerly of Montrose, died at his home in East Peoria, Illinois, on Sept. 9, 2020. Mike suffered from Alzheimer’s disease for several years, but remained his loving and compassionate self until the end.
Mike was born on Aug. 6, 1948 in Pontiac, Michigan, to Robert Harold Ackerman and Beverly Athane Baird. He graduated from Kalamazo College with a degree in theater arts in 1971, after spending two semesters in France and one semester teaching in alternative schools in Philadelphia. After joining the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1971, he served a two-year mission in England from 1973 — 1975.
He moved to Colorado in 1975 to catch up with Elizabeth McClay, whom he married in April 1976. After living in Grand and Summit Counties in Colorado, Mike and his family moved to Montrose in 1992. He got to know many in the area while working as a delivery driver for Pizza Hut and a carpet cleaning tech for Rainbow International. He also drove an ice cream truck one summer, making him a hero with local children. His final years were spent working at the Museum of the Mountain West, where his dramatic flair made him a sought-after tour guide.
Mike had five daughters and one son, whom he loved deeply. His family, his faith, and service to others, especially those in the corners, were the driving forces in his life. He loved searching out his ancestors, and cherished family ties. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; daughters Heather Smith, (Lance), Lara Petersen, (Nathan), Carolena Graves (Jonathan), Breanne Moriarty (Ryan), Lenore Mulford (Rydge); son Martell; 13 grandchildren; his sister Kim Dempsey and brothers Craig and Steve. His sister Pamela and his parents preceded him in death.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Mike at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1521 Hillcrest Drive in Montrose, Colorado at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 24.
