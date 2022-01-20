OBITUARY: Michael Roy Walker Sr.;February 24, 1957 - January 14, 2022

Michael Roy Walker Sr., age 64, of Montrose, passed away on Friday, Jan. 14. Mike was born in Sweet Home, Oregon and was the second of four boys born to Bill and Jean Walker.
The family moved to Colorado when the boys were young and that is where he would grow up, meet his wife of almost 47 years, Vicki, and raise their three children.
Mike spent many years logging with his father up and around the Cimarron area and was able to enjoy the time up there with his family as well.
He worked as both a truck driver and heavy equipment mechanic in his later years. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle on the weekend and was happy to “shoot the breeze” with anyone who stopped by the house.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki; son Mike (Jennifer) Walker; daughters Michelle Turuc and Misty Walker; brothers Steve (Judy) Walker and Ed (Sandy) Walker. He was the proud grandpa of eight grandchildren; Wendy, Tyler, Mikayla (P.J.), Logan, Meagan, Harley, Madison and Natalie and was going to earn the title of great grandpa to his first grandson this summer. He was also fortunate enough to be an uncle to several nieces and nephews; Rob (Monica) Walker; Kendra (Jon) Gesick; Katie Walker; Jordan Walker and Sallie Collom.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Jean Walker, as well as his brother Kelly Walker and sister in law Bobbi.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Jan. 21 from noon — 4 p.m. at the Lions Clubhouse (North Sixth Street and Nevada Avenue). Final arrangements are being handled by Crippin Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Walker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone