OBITUARY: Michael Suedekum

Michael Suedekum, age 44, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2022, at the San Juan Cancer Center with his wife Zelfa May by his side after a 3.5-year heroic battle with melanoma cancer.
Born Feb. 27, 1978, in Denver, Colorado, and graduated from Pomona High School in Arvada, Colorado.
Michael met the love of his life, Zelfa May, September, 1998 in Chandler, Arizona. While working at Avnet, Inc. In 2004, they married and moved to Flagstaff, Arizona, where Michael worked for Pepsi Co. In 2006, they moved to Montrose, Colorado and worked for Pepsi Co.
In 2008, his only child Melvyn was born and his new career with Hartman Brothers began. During his 14 years at Hartman Brothers, Michael was instrumental in creating Allair and opening new doors for the company and became the Marketing manager. Michael loved his work family and the many customers he had.
Michael loved modifying trucks and cars. Attending car shows. Showing his son, Melvyn the trade of working on vehicles. Then riding with his crazy wife Zelfa May in the mountains on 4x4 trails being her spotter. Michael loved his wife a 1000-years worth in their 17 years of marriage.
Michael is survived by his wife Zelfa May, his son Melvyn, his parents, Melvin and Susan and his sister Sheri.
A celebration of life will be held from 2 — 5 p.m. May 3, at the Montrose County events center, 1036 N. 7th St., Montrose.
A celebration of life will be held from 2 — 5 p.m. May 3, at the Montrose County events center, 1036 N. 7th St., Montrose.
