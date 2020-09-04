Michael W. Wear Sr.
April 26, 1942 — August 25, 2020
Michael Wear Sr., 78, peacefully passed with family members by his side on Aug. 25, 2020, at his home in Chico, California. He took on many ailments, and in the end, he transitioned from natural causes in his sleep.
Michael was born April 26, 1942 in Montrose, Colorado, to the late Welton and Verle Wear. He balanced being an athlete (baseball) with his scholastic endeavors, graduating from Montrose High School (1960) in the top three of his class. With his strong work ethic, and continued diligence, he obtained a degree in accounting from University of Colorado. He used his education to succeed in the auto industry working for Nissan, Delorean, and most recently retired as CFO of Carlsbad Toyota-Lexus.
Michael enjoyed many things, which led to life lessons for his numerous family members. His prized enjoyment was his love for photography. He was meticulous in taking, editing, and sharing this talent with family. These memories will continue to be treasured by family members and their future generations. He was a worldwide traveler, with Maui being his favorite family destination. He loved baseball, reading, family visits, drawing, gardening his rose bushes, Jeopardy, Fox News, Coca-Cola, hamburgers, and lemon meringue pie. He led his life with the mantra of “Doing the job right, or don’t do it at all.” He had a soft spot for animals and an enormous heart when it came to his three dogs, Gabby, Gus, and Gypsy. They were with him always and gave him a lot of comfort. He spent his life residing in Montrose, Denver, Southern California, South Carolina, and Chico, California.
Michael was married twice, Sue Ann Beaty (Johnson) from Montrose, Colorado, and Denise Wear (Fisher) of Chico, California. He fathered and is survived by five children, Michael, Lisa, David, Taylor, and Melissa. He was grandfather of 10 and had two great-grandkids. He will be missed by all, but his legacy and life principles will always be present.
Michael’s wishes were to have his ashes spread in the mountains outside of Montrose, Colorado, which will be carried forward by his surviving family.
To view the obituary online, send condolences to the family, or share memories of Michael Wear go to NewtonBracewell.com.
