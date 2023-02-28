OBITUARY: Michael Willard Washburn

Michael passed peacefully into his heavenly home on Feb. 24, 2023. In his final months, he was lovingly cared for by his wife and daughters with help from HopeWest.

Michael is survived by his wife Else of Montrose, his children Ron and Kim Hammack of Royce City, Texas; Pam and Dan Mencimer of Montrose, and Paula and Chris Worthington of Montrose. He is the proud and loving grandfather of seven grandchildren: Shelly Hammack, Mindy and Danny Tea, Dillan and Amber Hammack; Sarie and Emily McKee, Levi and Sadie McKee; Tiffany and Steve Gustin, and Libby and Nick Frantz. He also adored 17 great-grandchildren.

