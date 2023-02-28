OBITUARY: Michael Willard Washburn

Michael passed peacefully into his heavenly home on Feb. 24, 2023. In his final months, he was lovingly cared for by his wife and daughters with help from HopeWest.
Michael is survived by his wife Else of Montrose, his children Ron and Kim Hammack of Royce City, Texas; Pam and Dan Mencimer of Montrose, and Paula and Chris Worthington of Montrose. He is the proud and loving grandfather of seven grandchildren: Shelly Hammack, Mindy and Danny Tea, Dillan and Amber Hammack; Sarie and Emily McKee, Levi and Sadie McKee; Tiffany and Steve Gustin, and Libby and Nick Frantz. He also adored 17 great-grandchildren.
Michael was born in Des Moines, Iowa in 1941. He graduated high school from Manitou
Springs, Colorado in 1961 and took his first job in food service. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1966 and was deployed to Vietnam for three tours where he earned many honors including the Vietnam Service Medal with four Bronze Stars and three Purple Hearts.
Michael married Else, the love of his life, on March 27 of 1985. Michael loved Else's children as if they were his own. Ron, Pam, and Paula loved him dearly and are thankful for the good times, sound advice, and wisdom he shared.
He went on to become a USDA meat inspector and retired after 30 years. After retirement, he spent his days fishing and hunting, four-wheeling, and cooking with or for family and friends in Colorado and Utah.
Michael had a gift of making everyone feel loved, especially his family. Michael was a
benevolent man; when he saw a need, he would do all he could to help out. He was also an ornery man with a terrific sense of humor. His grin and cackle were captivating for all. He was a man of great wisdom but few words and an often-overactive middle finger.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to HopeWest Hospice in Michael's memory.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone