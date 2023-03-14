OBITUARY: Michele Jeffrey

On March 11, 2023, a bright beacon of light was sadly extinguished with the death of Michele Lynette (Werner) Jeffrey. Michele was badgered by cancer for seven years before the disease ended her life at the age of 55. Throughout her health challenge she never lost her ability to positively affect the world and people around her.

She was born February 14, 1968, in Chanute, Kansas, the daughter of Martin “Pete” and Leona (Chandler) Werner.

To plant a tree in memory of Michele Jeffrey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

