Miguel Inda Ameztoy
September 2, 1943 - April 11, 2020
Miguel was born to Jose and Isabel (Ameztoy) Inda in Sunbilla, Navarra Spain in the Basque Country.
Miguel married his first wife Juanita Castillo on June 19, 1971. Born to this union were daughter Marisol (Jeff) of Humble, Texas, son: Miguel (Jennifer) of Fort Collins, Colorado, daughter Marisa (Eddie), Pamona, California.
Miguel spent his childhood in Spain. In 1961, at the age of 18, he started out to the United States on his life adventure. He came to America to become a sheepherder for many local well-known sheep ranchers, including John and Jean Pauchoulou, Emmit Elizondo and Louie Arryet. He loved the sheep business, eventually becoming a sheep rancher himself. He also worked as a ranch hand for over 30 years for Wayne Maurer. They remained trusted and lifetime friends until Wayne’s passing. Miguel and his brothers Martin and Juan built a sheep ranching legacy on the western slope of Colorado over the last sixty years.
Miguel was one of the kindest and gentle souls anyone could be blessed to know. We will miss his dancing eyes and beautiful smile.
In 1991, Miguel met his soulmate Romula (Rome) Casias Ayers. For 29 years, they cherished each day loving each other. They never had an argument or a tense word between them. They enjoyed traveling, mountain drives and numerous family events.
In 2000, Miguel became a citizen of the United States of America. This was a very proud moment in his life. Miguel was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Montrose Elks Lodge #1053, as well as the Colorado Wool Growers Association.
He is survived by his wife Romula Ayers; his daughters Marisol and Marisa; son Miguel; brothers Martin (Connie) of Meeker, Co., Juan (Joy) of Montrose, Co., Santiago (Maite) of Sunbilla, Navarra, Spain; sisters Mari Pillar (Felix) Fustinana, Navarra, Spain, Asuncion (Jose) of Bera, Navarra, Spain; stepchildren Bill (Nina) of Montrose and Bob (Marylou) of Grand Junction; grandchildren, Jasmine of Austin, Texas, Sophia, Nicolas, Cameron and Evan of Fort Collins, Diego, Abbey and Isabel of Humble, Texas, Maharet and Lincoln of Pomona, California as well as many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by parents Jose and Isabel; brother Agustin; and a special aunt Juliana who lived to be 102.
There will be a celebration of life to be announced at a later time after the quarantine is over. Watch local newspapers and social media for notification of service time. In lieu of flowers, Miguel would be honored if you would give to the Colorado Wool Growers Association; Ernie Etetchart, 13621 5875 Rd., Montrose CO, 81403.
Arrangements are being handled by Crippin Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.