OBITUARY: Mike Chapple

Michael “Mike” Chapple, 70, of Montrose, Colorado, passed away on Nov. 15, 2022. Mike was born in Kansas but spent most of his life in Colorado. His early years were spent in Lakewood, Colorado, followed by his attendance at Western Colorado University in Gunnison, Colorado, and finally choosing Montrose as his home in 1979. He loved the San Juan mountains and enjoyed being outdoors and experiencing nature.
In 1983 Mike formed Sun Basin Builders with his best friend Roger Williams (11/8/1953 — 12/12/2017). For 30 years Mike and Rog built over 50 gorgeous homes and businesses in the Montrose area. The two of them could be seen driving around in their brown work truck (the chocolate chuck truck, as they called it) always sharing a laugh. Their work reflected the type of gentleman they were pristine, accurate, structurally sound, on time, with minimal flaws. Mike’s work ethic paralleled how he lived his life. He took great pride in his work, his home, and his immaculate yard. “Best yard of the week, 40 years running!” – Everyone.
Mike was an incredibly kind person. He was always willing to step in and help; he never wanted recognition for the things he did, he did them out of love for his friends and family. And it wasn’t just big things, there were lots of little things he did to let those around him know they were loved. He sent his daughter, Julie, care packages and weekly letters for most of her life. The letters usually had a news article or magazine clipping Mike thought she would like, and always included a note of support.
Julie was her father’s world, maybe only a close second to his Broncos and Nuggets.
Mike is survived by his daughter, Julie Chapple, and son-in-law, Jon Gervais; his sister Carol Dunn and brother-in-law Dacre Dunn; his sister Susan Clemes and brother-in-law Mike Clemes and his longtime partner, Juanita Veith.
A party for Mike will be held in the Spring. In place of flowers or donations, the family would love to hear any memories or stories you have about Mike. You can mail letters to 1783 Story Lane, Montrose CO 81403, or email them to MikeCStories@gmail.com.
Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. 970-249-2121
