OBITUARY: Mike Chapple

Mike Chapple

Michael “Mike” Chapple, 70, of Montrose, Colorado, passed away on Nov. 15, 2022. Mike was born in Kansas but spent most of his life in Colorado. His early years were spent in Lakewood, Colorado, followed by his attendance at Western Colorado University in Gunnison, Colorado, and finally choosing Montrose as his home in 1979. He loved the San Juan mountains and enjoyed being outdoors and experiencing nature.

To plant a tree in memory of Mike Chapple as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

