OBITUARY: Mike Potter

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Michael Andrew Potter, who passed away suddenly in early June at his home in Lakewood, CO.

Mike (or Potter, as many of his friends knew him) was born November 30, 1981 in California to Bill Potter and Nancy Eden Potter and spent most of his life in Colorado after moving to Montrose with his family in 1994.

To plant a tree in memory of Mike Potter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?