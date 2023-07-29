OBITUARY: Mike Potter

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Michael Andrew Potter, who passed away suddenly in early June at his home in Lakewood, CO.
Mike (or Potter, as many of his friends knew him) was born November 30, 1981 in California to Bill Potter and Nancy Eden Potter and spent most of his life in Colorado after moving to Montrose with his family in 1994.
Mike was a unique and complex human who always lived life by his own rules. His eclectic and characteristic style made him easy to spot and hard to forget, with colorful spiky hair usually hiding under one of his fabulous hats and a long tuft of hair adorning his chin.
As a kid and all through his life, Mike was eager and curious, the first to jump into anything that excited him. He had a striking intellect and was knowledgeable about a wide variety of subjects and a self-described fountain of useless tidbits. You were guaranteed to learn something new in any conversation with Mike.
He was a craftsman of many trades, skilled at carpentry, electrical, and mechanics. He loved to design and build things, and he poured himself passionately into every project, whether it was a custom pergola or a potato cannon.
This passion extended to food. An avid eater, Mike loved to cook for others, as anyone who was lucky enough to taste his barbacoa or unlucky enough to taste his chili (hot… so hot) could attest.
Mike had a lifelong love of cars and motorcycles, which began in his childhood riding dirt bikes with his dad and uncle John and restoring a 1956 Chevy Bel Air for his first car as a teenager.
He also deeply loved the outdoors and felt a strong connection to nature and animals. A true Coloradan, he loved being in the mountains, camping, rafting, snowboarding, and watching the sun rise.
Central to Mike’s life was the Burning Man community. Always the first to show up and the last to leave the camp outs, concerts, and festivals, he was known for his big heart and helping hands. Mike loved music and loved to dance, and he was thrilled to have found his tribe in this community.
To know Mike was to know his layers and his complexities. He was chill, but with intensity. He was the life of every party, but he often chose solitude. He was serious and contemplative, yet also whimsical and wonderfully silly. He specialized in shenanigans, always up for some light mischief or an adventure (the more elaborate the better!), but he was also a thoughtful old soul who was gentle and kind.
Someone once wrote: The purpose of life is to discover your gift. The work of life is to develop it. The meaning of life is to give your gift away.
Mike's gift was his warmth, which he used to weave meaningful connections with everyone he met. Described by his friends as a bright light, he radiated acceptance and people were naturally drawn to him. He left an indelible mark on this world, and his spirit will live on in our memories.
Mike is survived by his parents, Nancy Potter of Montrose, CO, and Bill Potter of Bel Air, MD, his sister, Shannon Potter and brother-in-law, Tim Dempsey of Arlington, VA, his baby niece, Leila, who he had recently fallen in love with, and countless friends and fellow humans who love him dearly. We will hold you in our hearts forever, Mike.
A celebration of life will be held in the evening of August 4 beginning at 6 p.m. at 616 Peaceful Valley Lane, Idaho Springs.
