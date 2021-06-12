OBITUARY: Mildred 'Carol' McFarland

Mildred ‘Carol’ McFarland
The family of Mildred Carol McFarland wishes to announce that she has passed on to her well-earned reward with our Heavenly Father.
Born May 27, 1931, to Earl David McDaniel and Waneva Gertrude Wilkerson McDaniel in Cañon City, Colorado, Carol spent her childhood growing up and attending the public school system in Cañon City.
While attending Cañon City High School, Carol met and married her Husband John James “Jim” McFarland. Jim and Carol married on July 14, 1948. Carol and Jim raised four children in Cañon City while operating the McFarland Construction Company.
In the early 1970s Carol and Jim moved to Buena Vista, Colorado, where Carol eventually purchased and operated the Coast-to-Coast Hardware Store for 25 years. Carol’s business development acumen earned her the distinguishing hallmark of operating the highest revenue grossing per capita marketing operation within the nationwide Coast-to-Coast network of stores. An accomplishment she was proud to have attained.
Both Carol and Jim shared a love of flying private aircraft. To that end, Carol earned her private pilot’s license in 1973 and enjoyed many happy hours flying their Cessna 206 with Jim enjoying the scenery of the beautiful Colorado Rockies.
Carol sold the hardware business in 2000 and briefly moved to Denver to be closer to family members and grandchildren. However, she found living in a big city was not to her liking. Hence, she moved to Montrose a few years later and maintained her residence there until her passing.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband Jim; a son Randy Scott; a brother Bob McDaniel and a sister Nadine Israel. She is survived by her daughter and spouse Karen and Paul Wiser, sons and spouses Ann and Jim McFarland and Carole and David McFarland. Additional survivors include seven grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren, as well as a sister Patti Ann Isakson and a brother Russel McDaniel.
At Mom’s direction, a small service with her children in attendance will be held with cremation to follow. Carol also requests that in lieu of flowers or other expressions, that any gift considerations from friends and family be directed to the HopeWest Hospice organization in Montrose, Colorado.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Mrs. McFarland’s family.
