Mildred Jean Kisling was born on Dec. 14, 1927, in Mount Zion, Iowa. She was later married on June 14 of 1957 to Gregory Allen Bowman, making her Mildred Jean Bowman.
She is survived by three sisters, one brother and by her five children: John Bowman, Keith Bowman, Diane Bowman, Allen Bowman, and Teresa Bowman, all currently living in Colorado. They have blessed her with 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
In her youth she worked as a nurse, and later became a stay-at-home mother to her five children. As a homemaker she liked to make quilts for her family members, creating memorabilia for everyone, and enjoyed canning food. She was an amazing woman of faith and walked with Christ till the end of her days.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and a funeral at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Crippin Funeral Home. A committal service and interment will follow at Olathe Cemetery.
