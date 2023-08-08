OBITUARY: Mildred 'Mardell' Brestel; January 7, 1929 - August 2, 2023

Memorial service for Mildred Mardell Brestel, 94, of Norfolk, Nebraska, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 12, 2023, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Pastor Brad Birtell will be officiating. Interment will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, Nebraska. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service also at Stonacek Funeral Chapel.

Mardell passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Heritage of Bel Air Nursing Home in Norfolk. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Mildred Brestel; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?