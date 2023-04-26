OBITUARY: Mildred ‘Mickey’ Joane Culver Cox; January 10, 1947 - April 7, 2023

Mickey was born in Montrose, Colorado, to Ralph Cleo and Minnie Mae Culver on Jan. 10, 1947. She was part of a large family where she was the third-youngest of 11 children. Mickey was very close to her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She went to school in Montrose and graduated from Montrose High School in 1965. After high school she went to secretarial college. She then entered the workforce as a secretary for Crystal Dam Project and Dr. Peak.
She met Gordon James “Jim” Cox, the love of her life, which she married in Montrose. Jim was in the Marine Corps, and they moved to North Carolina where he was stationed. They had a daughter there, Georgette. After Jim was discharged, they returned to Montrose. Not long after their return to Montrose, Jim was killed while hunting. Mickey carried on and completed the home they had begun to build.
She was an amazing mother to Georgette, devoting a great deal of her time to her daughter and to her large family. She was always there for events of Georgette’s and for her nieces and nephews, always cheering them on. This devotion carried on when she became a grandma to Georgette’s two sons, Dustin and Cordell Stroud. She had many others that became her surrogate children and grandchildren that she was there for and supported. She was so happy to become a great-grandmother and when the family expanded again when Georgette married Chad, she was happy to have more grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mickey was a strong woman in all aspects. She was emotionally strong, a rock that supported people through just about anything and she did this in part to her spiritual strength. She had an incredible faith in God that helped carry her through life. She was also one of the strongest women physically. She showed this strength when she helped her brothers on construction sites and as an amazing athlete.
Mickey was a very good softball player and started playing softball with her sisters. She continued to play softball into her 40s. The speed and force of her throws were incredible. She shared this love for softball with her daughter and many young ladies over the years as a coach. She taught them skills and a love for the game. She made the game fun.
She brought that fun into another skill of hers and that was for bowling. She was an amazing bowler and she bowled most of her life. She also shared her love for bowling as well and coached youth bowling. She was there every weekend to coach and haul bowlers all over the state for tournaments. She was very competitive, but she was there to have fun.
Mickey had an incredible sense of humor and love of life. Her laugh and smile would fill the room. She would be ready to have fun at a moment’s notice. Later some of that fun would be at bingo. She enjoyed going to bingo with her friends and family.
Mickey was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, aunt, mother, grandmother and friend. To say she will be dearly missed is an understatement but there are many of us that are truly blessed to know her and share part of this incredible life.
She left this world on April 7, 2023, at her home in Montrose, to join her husband and family that she has missed greatly.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jim; her parents, Cleo and Minnie Culver; her brothers Ralph Jr, Richard, John, Robert, Frank, Dode, Lenard, and Oliver Culver; her sisters, Emma Cooley, and Patsy Stewart, and grandson Robert Black.
She is survived by her daughter, Georgette Black and her husband Chad; her grandsons, Dustin and Kayla Stroud, and Cordell and Heather Stroud, Chad and Jewel Black, and granddaughter Tasha Black and great-grandchildren, Peyton and Logan Stroud, Leann, Aspen, Chesa, Aden, and Kolter Black, her sister Betty Richburg and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held to honor and celebrate Mickey’s life at 6 p.m. April 28, 2023, at at the Montrose Elks Lodge, 801 S. Hillcrest, Montrose. All those who knew Mickey are welcome to attend and share memories of her.
Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family; 970-249-2121.
