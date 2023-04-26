OBITUARY: Mildred ‘Mickey’ Joane Culver Cox; January 10, 1947 - April 7, 2023

Mickey was born in Montrose, Colorado, to Ralph Cleo and Minnie Mae Culver on Jan. 10, 1947. She was part of a large family where she was the third-youngest of 11 children. Mickey was very close to her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She went to school in Montrose and graduated from Montrose High School in 1965. After high school she went to secretarial college. She then entered the workforce as a secretary for Crystal Dam Project and Dr. Peak.

She met Gordon James “Jim” Cox, the love of her life, which she married in Montrose. Jim was in the Marine Corps, and they moved to North Carolina where he was stationed. They had a daughter there, Georgette. After Jim was discharged, they returned to Montrose. Not long after their return to Montrose, Jim was killed while hunting. Mickey carried on and completed the home they had begun to build.

To plant a tree in memory of Mildred Cox; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

