Miles Weaver
Miles Weaver, born August 24, 1939, was called home to be with the Lord on July 23, 2021. Known by his friends and family (two sons, three grandchildren, a sister and brother) as a kind and loving family man who loved God and all He created.
Working his entire career for the Forest Service, he enjoyed his job and riding horses, ATVs, hiking, skiing and spending time outdoors. He passed his love of tennis and skiing to his two sons as well as many camping trips and Boy Scout adventures.
Loving and being loved by his wife (Sheri) of 36 years what is the “best time” in both of their lives!
We will miss Miles and look forward to being reunited with him in Heaven.
Written by son, Andrew Weaver.
We want to thank the staff at Montage Creek Memory Care Unit and HopeWest Hospice Care for their kind and loving concern for Miles & Sheri.
Donations should be made to HopeWest Montrose Colorado (rather than flowers, etc.) A small family service will be held at a later time.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. 970-249-2121.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.