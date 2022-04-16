OBITUARY: Millard Schuyler ‘Sky’ Fairlamb; November 2, 1942 - April 12, 2022

Millard Schuyler ‘Sky’ Fairlamb
November 2, 1942 — April 12, 2022
Millard Schuyler “Sky” Fairlamb passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, after a brave battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Sky was the youngest of three children born to Ethel Schuyler Fairlamb and Charles Nutter Fairlamb in Telluride, Colorado, on Nov. 2, 1942. Following the death of his grandfather Millard Fairlamb, in 1947, the family moved to Delta to continue the Fairlamb Law practice.
He attended school in Delta, where he served as senior class president and graduated in 1961. He received his bachelor’s degree in political science with a minor in geology in 1965 from the University of Denver and was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. He received his Juris Doctorate in 1968 from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law where he graduated with honors and was the recipient of the prestigious Order of St. Ives Award.
He married Melanie Springer on Aug. 16, 1969, at the First Presbyterian Church of Delta. They lived in Delta where he joined his father and uncle’s law practice, the Fairlamb and Fairlamb Law Firm. He was pleased to be a part of Fairlamb and Fairlamb’s 100th anniversary in 1995.
Sky was an accomplished and respected attorney and judge who represented the third generation of his family’s law practice in Delta. He served as Delta County’s deputy district attorney, as well as the San Miguel County attorney for 15 years. He also served as municipal judge for the cities of Delta, Olathe, and Cedaredge for 15 years.
Sky served his community in many organizations, as a Presbyterian Church elder, and a member of Rotary International. He was a member of the Delta Masonic Lodge, he was Scottish Rite, York Rite and Shriners. As the chairman of the Delta County Republican Party, he was a delegate to two Republican National Conventions. Sky was instrumental in facilitating the donation of funds from the Ambassador of Kuwait, Saud Nasir Al-Sabah, toward what is now known as the Bill Heddles Recreation Center.
Sky loved the outdoors. He enjoyed growing vegetables in his garden and exploring the natural beauty of Colorado, camping, hunting, and skiing with his family. Telluride always held a special place in Sky’s heart as he continued to explore the mountains, mining claims and jeep trails that sparked his curiosity as a boy. Outings with Sky always included a primer on Swedish pebbles, geological features, wildflower identification and sharing colorful stories about Colorado history over a delicious picnic.
He was always up for an adventure traveling through Europe, enjoying a good meal and watching his alma mater, DU, play hockey. Sky is remembered as a consummate gentleman, with a quick wit, an honest and loyal friend, a loving and supportive father, husband, and “Papa.”
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Melanie Springer Fairlamb, two daughters, Elizabeth (Matthew) Bray, of Portland, Oregon, and Laura (Bryan) Rhodes of Seattle, Washington, and one grandson, Raife G. Bray; his sister Charlotte Bucher, and seven nieces.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. April 23 at the First Presbyterian Church of Delta.
Memorial contributions in Sky’s name may be made to the Shriners Hospital. donate.lovetotherescue.org