OBITUARY: Minnie 'Pat' Freeburg

Minnie ‘Pat’ Freeburg
Minnie “Pat” Bernadine Freeburg, 89, of Grand Junction, Colorado, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at LaVilla Grande Care Center of Grand Junction, Colorado, surrounded by her daughters and son-in-law.
Mom was born on Feb. 12, 1931 to Trent and Viola Marion (Grigsby) Lawson in Batchtown, Illinois. She was the second of five children. Pat said of her and her brothers (Russ, Jim, Dale, and Donny): “We never tattled on each other — so we all got the spankings.” Mom’s childhood was spent mostly in Batchtown and Decatur, Illinois. When she was 14, her parents divorced. Her brothers went to live with her dad. Two years later, her and her mom moved to Chicago, and soon after Mom quit school to help her mom out financially. Times were hard — but mother and daughter worked harder and the bond they had and their love for each other overcame many obstacles. That determination to survive is what made our mom so strong and it followed her throughout her life.
She worked at the Sears on Homan Avenue in Chicago, in the jewelry department. She even had the pleasure of waiting on Errol Flynn — who was purchasing diamonds for a lady friend of his. She said she was much too shy at the time to talk to him.
This is where she met her future husband, Milt Freeburg. He would walk by her department all the time to check her out. They were set up on a blind date in February of 1953 and she married the love of her life on June 24 of that year. They were blessed with five children while residing in Chicago, and in 1964 moving to Riverside, Illinois.
Besides raising five kids and keeping her home in tip-top shape, Mom worked outside of the home as a waitress at many different restaurants throughout her life — spending nearly 50 years in the food service industry. She was the most efficient and friendly waitress ever. She loved her customers and many came to love her, oftentimes waiting till a table was available just so she could wait on them.
During her working career over the years, her top priority was always her family. She was always up with us in the mornings to make sure we had a good breakfast and sent us off to school with plenty of hugs and kisses ... always at the living room window waving good-bye to us until we couldn’t see each other anymore, a tradition that the family carries on still. She never missed a school program, parent teacher conference or whatever else might be going on. She was our biggest fan and was always present in our lives. Her love for us kids was so evident in the way she cared for each of us. Mom knew what the word love meant because she not only said it, she lived it. That’s who she was.
In 1976, they, along with their daughters, moved to Montrose, Colorado. They bought the Western Motel — a totally new venture for sure and they quickly learned the ropes. One of the highlights for Mom at the motel was waiting on Debbie Reynolds and having her stay there. After three years, they sold the motel and with their two youngest daughters, moved to Grand Junction, where they lived until Milt passed away in 2011. This is the time when their kids started getting married and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren came along. She loved and adored every one of them, and they loved and adored her. Mom’s love for them was so evident with the relationship and bond she built with them. She made each one feel uniquely special, and they all loved their time with their Grandma and Nanny. Mom went back to waitressing during those years, working at the Rexall Drug Store’s food counter, Golden Corral, Lois’ Place, and Good Pastures.
A dream vacation came true for her in 2005 when she got to go to Ireland. It made her so happy. Mom loved taking her trips to see family — East, West, North and South. Mom and us girls started what we called our girl trips. We always had a blast and did so much laughing — sometimes till we were crying. We always knew that somewhere on that trip, a hot fudge sundae would be included.
She loved her Chicago Cubs, and Denver Broncos. Once when driving back to Grand Junction she was listening to the Broncos game and was really getting into it, and got pulled over for speeding. LOL. She enjoyed reading, bingo, puzzles, cards, baking ... her pies were the best! Putting together family dinners for the holidays brought her so much joy and happiness to see all her family around the table. She had many friends and she valued each and every one.
Mom’s life was a life of service, at her work and in her daily life. Whether she knew you or not, if there was a need, it was always in her heart to help out. She was the heart of our family. The loss of her presence, her laughter, her kindness, her sense of humor, her love of adventure, her advice, and so much more will be deeply missed forever.
Surviving family members include sons, Terry (Pam) Freeburg of Countryside, Illinois and Kurt Freeburg of Grand Junction, Colorado; daughters, Gail (Marty) Riggan of Montrose, Colorado; Dawn (Ernie-deceased) Farris, and Denise (Dave) Chadwell both of Grand Junction, Colorado; 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; and half-sisters, Cherrie Gibson, Trenna Lawson, and Kristi Kroeger, all of Quincy Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution to the Alzheimer’s Foundation would be appreciated.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Calvary Bible Church, Grand Junction, Colorado, with Pastor Jess Miller officiating. A graveside service will immediately follow at Grand View Cemetery in Montrose, Colorado, officiated by her eldest son, Terry Freeburg.
