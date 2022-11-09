OBITUARY: Misty Walker

Misty was someone who was fiercely unapologetic, confident, strong willed and had a commanding presence. It was rare to be in the same room with her and not know she was there. Her outgoing personality made it easy for her to talk to anyone and hard for them not to be drawn to her.
She was always up for anything and generally in the driver’s seat ready to lead the way, good or bad! If you were fortunate enough to be family or someone she considered family then you got a look underneath her tough exterior at the loyal, protective, caring person that was at her core. The best parts of her were always in there whether you knew it or not.
No matter how it was that you knew Misty, things won’t be the same now that she’s gone. She had an undeniable spark about her and the world will be a little darker and even a little quieter without her in it. For those that truly knew her and loved her, we can only hope that her heart is at peace and that her spark shines bright somewhere better.
Misty was preceded in death by her father, Mike Walker, but is survived by her daughter Mikayla (Preston) their son Hudson (her first grandchild), daughter Harley, brother Mike (Jennifer and family), sister Michelle and family, her mother Vicki as well as uncles, aunts and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Nov. 13, from noon — 4 p.m. at Montrose Events Center (648 S. First St.).
To plant a tree in memory of Misty Walker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
