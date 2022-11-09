OBITUARY: Misty Walker

Misty Walker

Misty was someone who was fiercely unapologetic, confident, strong willed and had a commanding presence. It was rare to be in the same room with her and not know she was there. Her outgoing personality made it easy for her to talk to anyone and hard for them not to be drawn to her.

