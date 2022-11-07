Molly Bess Johns, age 82, passed away October 12, 2022. Molly was born December 31, 1939, in Oregon City, Oregon to Joseph and Ruby Atchison. Molly grew up in Canby, Oregon and graduated from Canby Union High School. She attended and graduated from Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon. There, she met the love of her life, Eldon Johns. They were married June 16, 1962, in Aurora, Oregon and had four sons: Bryan, Douglas, Roger, and Corey.
Due to Eldon’s job with the Bureau of Reclamation, the family moved several times and lived in Washington State, Nevada, and Colorado. Utilizing her degree in Home Economics, Molly worked for Jefferson County Public Schools in Lakewood, Colorado for 16 years. After retirement in 2001, Molly and Eldon moved to Montrose, Colorado. Molly loved spending time with her grandchildren, quilting, gardening, traveling, playing cards with friends, and volunteering in her community. And wherever Molly lived, there was always a much loved and terribly spoiled cat or two with her.
She is survived by a sister, Marilyn Reed (Clark) of Alberta, Canada, sons, Bryan (Elena) of Seattle, WA, Douglas (Marti) of Albuquerque, NM, Roger (Lori) of Hillsboro, OR, Corey (Jennifer) of Parker, CO, grandchildren, Emmeline, Artemis, Travis, Mitchell, Caterina, Ashley, Eric, and great-grandson, Hayden. Molly was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Eldon, and a sister, Judith.
A private funeral will be held at Grandview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
