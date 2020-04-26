Molly Wilson
April 1, 1932 - April 19, 2020
Molly Wilson of the Pea Green area passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Crossroads in Delta, Colorado. She was 88 and had battled Alzheimer's for a number of years.
A private family graveside service was held at 3 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020 at the Mesa View Cemetery with Pastor Gary Culp officiating. A celebration of life will be held later this year.
Molly Gerlock was born on April 1, 1932 in Model, Colorado, to Fred and Mary (Grasmick) Gerlock. Molly grew up and went to schools in Crowley County, Colorado.
On July 3, 1948, Molly married the love of her life, Maurice Burton Wilson, in Olney Springs, Colorado. They would have celebrated 60 years of marriage the year Maurice passed away.
In 1953 they moved to Pea Green, where they made their home until her death on Sunday.
Molly was a member of Grand Mesa Bible Church in Delta. She was a proud member of the Grandma’s Club. She enjoyed crocheting, canning, gardening, cooking, sewing, and helping her husband on the family farm.
Among survivors are three daughters: Leah Lewis, Jackie and Lyndon Boyd, and Suzanna and Mike Wick all of Delta, Colorado; two sons: Ward Wilson of Delta, Colorado, and Howard and Lynette Wilson of Olathe, Colorado; a brother, Konrad Gerlock of Pueblo, Colorado; three sisters: Lydia Novinger of Milliken, Colorado, Helen and Lucky Ashida of Ordway, Colorado, and Delores and Dean McElhaney of Colorado Springs, Colorado. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Molly was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Maurice, daughter Nancy Witt, two brothers and one sister and two grandchildren, Renae and Bill Lewis.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory. View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at www.taylorfuneralservice.com.
