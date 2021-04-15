OBITUARY: Monte Wayne Haugland

Monte Wayne Haugland
On Thursday, April 1, 2021, Monte Wayne Haugland was called home at the age 75. The world lost a great husband, father, grandfather, uncle and brother.
Monte was born in New Rockford, North Dakota, on April 25, 1945 to Melvin and Inez Haugland. Monte spent his youth working on the family farm near Mchenry, North Dakota. In 1968, he was drafted into the US Army and later became a sergeant with the 101st Airborne. In 1969, Monte received the Purple Heart after he was wounded during the battle of Hamburger Hill while serving in the Vietnam War. After coming home, Monte attended the University of Wisconsin at River Falls, Wisconsin, where he obtained a degree in agricultural engineering and met his future wife, Linda Verhulst (Haugland). Monte and Linda eventually settled in central Wisconsin where they raised four children. In the summer of 1999, Monte and Linda (along with the rest of the family) moved out to Montrose, Colorado, where they built their home.
While in Colorado, Monte worked for the Bureau of Land Management providing maintenance to different sites throughout the Western Slope, a job he really enjoyed until his retirement in 2011.
Monte was known for his great sense of humor, his unmatched energy and strong work ethic. He enjoyed working on his property, fixing things, being with his family, his dog Samson and donkey Homer.
Monte was preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Inez Haugland; brother Donald Haugland, son Kurt Haugland and nephew Travis Robinson.
Monte is survived by his wife of 47 years Linda Haugland of Montrose, Colorado; son, Jeff and wife Cara Haugland of Torrington, Wyoming; daughter, Rachal and husband Matt Walsh of Greeley, Colorado; and son, Kevin and wife Maris Haugland of Fort Collins, Colorado. Monte was also a dearly loved grand-father to Samantha, Reghan, Paisley, Logan and Cody.
Monte is also survived by his brother Keith Haugland of Bozeman, Montana and five sisters: Mary Lee Robinson of Valley City, North Dakota; Jean Evelsage of Big Lake, Minnesota; Betty Johnson of Shell Lake, Wisconsin; Bonnie Kaufman of Camp Verde, Arizona and Nancy Seckora of Spooner, Wisconsin.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121.
The family is planning memorial service on June 12, 2021 at Colona Community Church for both Monte and Kurt Haugland.
