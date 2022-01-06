OBITUARY: Murray Hutchinson

Murray Hutchinson was fiercely loyal to his friends and family and he lived his life without apology. He was born in East St. Louis, Illinois, on April 13, 1960, to Betty and Lloyd Hutchinson.
Murray attended school in Nucla and graduated from the Job Corps in Colburn.
Murray was lucky enough to find and marry the love of his life in his later years, Dani Englert-Hutchinson. Together they had six children they loved without measure.
He is survived by his wife Dani and their children: Robert, Josh, Lloyd, Noah, Jamie, and Naomi. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren: Matthew, Dylan, Adam, Aaron, Olivia, Gracee, and Ja’Lynne; as well as his remaining sisters; Patricia, Martha, and Betty-Jo.
He is preceded in death by his parents Betty and Lloyd, and his two sisters, Bertha and Ruth.
He was like a brother to his nieces and nephews and would go to the ends of the earth to help them whenever they needed him. He was an animal lover and a Harley rider.
He lived life on his terms and left us the same way. Though Murray would not have chosen cancer to be his last battle, he fought it with every breath and made his own decisions before finally passing peacefully on the morning of Jan. 1, 2022.
He is loved and will be missed by many. Murray had accepted Jesus as his savior and will be waiting for us in heaven, probably drinking a cup of coffee with his mom and sisters and watching over our shenanigans.
To plant a tree in memory of Murray Hutchinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone