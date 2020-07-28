Myrna L. Sinner
July 19, 1939 - July 24, 2020
Myrna L. Sinner was born July 19, 1939 to Miles Richard Mahan and Virginia Clementine (Rowe) Mahan in Mancos, Colorado. She spent much of her childhood in Cortez, Colorado. Myrna graduated from Montezuma High School in 1957.
Myrna married Darrel Dwain Sinner in 1967 in Montrose, Colorado at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Together they raised their two children, James Mahan Sinner and Paula Sue Weeks. They would have been married for 53 years on March 12, 2020, but Darrel passed away four days prior to their anniversary.
Myrna spent many years as a homemaker while raising her family and helping Darrel on the farm, with the cows and with the Case tractor dealership. She always had a huge garden that supplied food for the following year. Myrna canned hundreds of quarts of tomatoes and green beans. She also made the best dill pickles, jellies and jams and anything else she could get her hands on.
In addition to her garden, Myrna also enjoyed sewing, embroidery, quilting, crocheting, and knitting. Many of her handmade items were featured at the Delta County Fair and she was so proud of all of her blue ribbons. Myrna was a 4-H leader for many years and loved teaching the girls how to sew, knit and crochet. Myrna never met a stranger and never let anyone go hungry.
Myrna entered her eternal home on Friday, July 24, 2020, at her home, at the age of 81 years while under hospice care.
She was preceded in death by her husband Darrel, son James (1996), brother Richard Mahan and her parents.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Paula (Stanley) Weeks of Burlington, Colorado, and Lee Ann (James) Sinner of Delta, Colorado, as well as her sister Lynn Mahan Heidrich; her brother Merle; sister-in-law Millie Sinner, three grandchildren eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Delta with interment following at Mesa View Cemetery in Delta.
Memorials may be made to HopeWest Hospice and may be sent to PO Box 24, Delta, CO 81416 or to Lutheran Hour Ministries, 66-Mason Ridge Center, St. Louis, MO 63141 www.lhm.org
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory. View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
