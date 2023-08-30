OBITUARY: Myrna L. Thorp; November 18, 1945 - August 21, 2023

Myrna Louise Thorp, 77, of Rich Hill, Missouri, unexpectedly entered the Kingdom of Heaven during the early morning hours of Aug. 21, 2023.
Myrna was born in Jackson County, Missouri, on Nov. 18, 1945, to Harvey Clay Swope and Dorothy Lureen Swope (Lacy). Myrna was the youngest of three Swope sisters and was preceded in death by her sisters, Lana Tucker and Dana Ringberg.
On Jan. 29, 1966, she was married to the love of her life, Thomas “Tom” Raymond Thorp.
Myrna and Tom had four children: Tim Thorp (Kari) of Rich Hill, Missouri; Kendra Bovard (Shaun) of Ava, Missouri; Toby Thorp (Lori) of Nevada, Missouri; and Kori Steuck (Jeff) of Rich Hill, Missouri. The Thorp household also included cousins, John and Joni Thorp and “adopted” brother, Rick Mayer (Duber) of Montrose, Colorado.
Myrna and Tom made their home in Endicott, Nebraska, after marriage and later moved to Montrose, Colorado where they raised their children. They returned to Myrna’s childhood home of Rich Hill in 1991 where they took over as caretakers of Goose Lake Lodge, a position previously held by Myrna’s parents.
Myrna worked numerous jobs in a variety of settings throughout her life; she was a school secretary and cook, as well as a chocolate factory worker and travel agent. First and foremost, however, Myrna was a mother. In addition to raising the seven children in her household, she and Tom made their home open to numerous foster children and others.
She was a master at making bricks without straw, often conjuring up a meal to feed 15 children when she had only planned on seven. Myrna always made sure anyone who needed a bed or place to stay had just that. She had a momma’s temper but loved her kids with all her heart.
Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought great joy to her life, and she spent her last day on earth surrounded by family for a meal and fellowship, the things she loved most.
Myrna loved garage sales, romance novels, picking pecans, and the Hallmark channel. She often claimed that her vehicle of the moment had a mind of its own and would turn down streets with garage sale signs of its own volition.
Myrna had a dynamic personality and was beloved by all who had the joy of knowing her.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father and her two sisters. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Tom Thorp, her seven children, 22 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life was held Aug. 27, 2023, at Heuser Funeral Home in Rich Hill, Missouri; www.heuserfunerals.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Myrna Thorp; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone