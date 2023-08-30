OBITUARY: Myrna L. Thorp; November 18, 1945 - August 21, 2023

Myrna Louise Thorp, 77, of Rich Hill, Missouri, unexpectedly entered the Kingdom of Heaven during the early morning hours of Aug. 21, 2023. 

Myrna was born in Jackson County, Missouri, on Nov. 18, 1945, to Harvey Clay Swope and Dorothy Lureen Swope (Lacy). Myrna was the youngest of three Swope sisters and was preceded in death by her sisters, Lana Tucker and Dana Ringberg.

