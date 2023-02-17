OBITUARY: Myrna Miller

Myrna Miller, 88, of Loveland, Colorado, died Feb. 5, 2023. She was born Aug. 15, 1934 in Mitchell, South Dakota, to Kenneth and Myrtle Lord.

Myrna graduated from Mitchell High School in 1952. In June of 1952, she married Archie Miller in Mitchell. Archie and Myrna lived in various places throughout the United States before settling in Loveland in 1978.

