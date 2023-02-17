OBITUARY: Myrna Miller

Myrna Miller, 88, of Loveland, Colorado, died Feb. 5, 2023. She was born Aug. 15, 1934 in Mitchell, South Dakota, to Kenneth and Myrtle Lord.
Myrna graduated from Mitchell High School in 1952. In June of 1952, she married Archie Miller in Mitchell. Archie and Myrna lived in various places throughout the United States before settling in Loveland in 1978.
Myrna worked at various auto dealerships and doctor offices as a bookkeeper while being supportive of her husband and raising two sons. She was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church for many years. In her spare time, Myrna was an avid reader and enjoyed playing bridge.
In September of 2009, Archie passed away. Myrna is survived by both of her sons, Kenneth Miller of Dallas, Texas, and Randall Miller (Veronica) of Littleton, Colorado; three grandchildren, Laura Woodward (Jeffrey) of Garland, Texas; David Miller (Ana) of Denver, Colorado, and Sarah Miller (Gary Schwartz) of Littleton, Colorado;; two great-grandchildren, Caci and Isabel Woodward.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m.Feb. 20, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church. Myrna's private inurnment at Fort Logan National Cemetery will see her reunited with Archie. Memorial contributions to Zion Lutheran Church in care of Viegut Funeral Home, 1616 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland, CO 80538.
