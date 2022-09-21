OBITUARY: Nancy Ann Crawford; June 14, 1945 - September 18, 2022

Nancy Ann Crawford, 77, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday Sept. 18, 2022. She was surrounded by loved ones and her beloved animals.
She was born June 14, 1945, in Cañon City, Colorado, to Jack and Louise McLain. She was raised on a cattle ranch in Parlin, Colorado, with her brothers Carl and David. Nancy was a graduate of Gunnison High School and went on to study nursing in Denver. She married James Crawford of Clifton, New Jersey, in Pitkin, Colorado, on Aug. 1, 1972. She worked in a hospital, private nursing, and as a school nurse before staying home full time in Newburgh, New York, to care for her three children, the eldest of whom had special needs.
Nancy was on the board of directors for the AHRC in New York, advocating for people with disabilities for many years. She was also an active Daisy, Brownie, and Girl Scout leader. Nancy and her husband retired and moved to Montrose, Colorado, in 2007.
Nancy loved talking with family and friends, spoiling her animals, and watching the birds. She loved her beautiful flowers, taking scenic drives, and watching live music. She was loved by so many for her kind heart and generous spirit. She cared deeply for people in need and always looked for ways to help.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Jim, and children David, Jed, and Sarah Crawford.
A memorial service will be held at a later date when family and friends are able to gather.
To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Crawford; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
