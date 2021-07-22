OBITUARY: Nancy Borman

Nancy Lorraine (Lahvic) Borman, 83, of Montrose, Colorado, passed away peacefully at home July 18, 2021. She is survived by her husband Tom; daughters Kay (Scott) Arbough of Castle Rock, Colorado, and Lisa (Ken) Johnston of Valrico, Florida; grandsons Lee (Kali) Galloway, Thomas, and Ryan Johnston; and great-grandchildren Layna and Hudson Galloway.
Nancy was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1937, graduated from Lions Township High School in La Grange, Illinois in 1955, and attended Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois. Nancy and Tom married in 1957.
In 1976, Nancy and Tom moved to Ouray, Colorado, owning and operating the Box Canyon Lodge and Hot Springs and Matterhorn Inn. In 1986, they retired to Ridgway and built their dream log home near Log Hill Village. In her retirement, Nancy owned and operated the Ouray Candy Company, raised llamas, and started Vali Design, her own jewelry business.
Nancy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved “her” San Juan mountains, researching the many branches of the family tree, and reading.
A private family burial was held at Grand View Cemetery, Montrose, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to HopeWest, Hospice for Ouray and Montrose Counties. For more information, contact https://www.hopewestco.org/ways-to-donate/#ways-to-donate
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121.
