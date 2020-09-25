Nancy Foulk
October 20, 1959 — September 22, 2020
On Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, Nancy Lee Foulk, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 60.
Nancy was born on Oct. 20, 1959, to Bill and June Hardt in New Jersey. She grew up with her brothers Dave and John who both love and remember her humor, wit and gentle heart. Nancy loved her garden and all the different colors of her flowers. She spent almost every morning on her porch next to them with some coffee.
Nancy was preceded in death by her father, William. She is survived by her husband Bob, daughter Allison, mother June, and brothers, David (Kimberly) and John (Kimberly). She is at peace with our Lord in Heaven.
A memorial service is being held at 11 a.m. Sept. 26 at Grace Community Church. The service will be followed by a private gathering for close family and friends.
