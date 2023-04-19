OBITUARY: Nancy Hay

Nancy was born on Sept. 20, 1951 in Montrose, Colorado, to Albert and Aileen Soderquist. She grew up on Soderquist Ranch in Cimarron, Colorado, with her parents and two sisters, Nina and Janet. She graduated from Montrose High School in 1969.
Nancy married David Michael (Mike) Hay on March 23, 1969. She was married to Mike for almost 37 years until his passing on Feb. 3, 2006. They had two daughters, Michelle and Jennifer.
Nancy worked at Russell Stovers for over 30 years. She loved the outdoors, hiking, horseback riding, hunting, fishing, camping and traveling and was an independent do-it-yourselfer.
She is survived by her sister, Nina Rogers; her daughters, Michelle Rice (Russell Rice) and Jennifer Hay (Matt Jay); three grandchildren, Christopher Hay, Mikaila Rice and Samantha Foster and one great-grandchild, Lucas Foster. She is preceded in death by her husband Mike; parents Albert and Aileen Soderquist; sister Janet Harris; brothers-in-law Eldon Rogers and Ray Harris.
There will be a celebration of life for Nancy on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Montrose, Colorado. If interested in attending, please email NHayCOL2023@gmail.com for details once plans are finalized. Please consider a donation in Nancy’s honor to Jacob’s Ladder who took exemplary care of her during the last few monthsof her life at jacobsladdercare.org or to the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Disease.
