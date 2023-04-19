OBITUARY: Nancy Hay

Nancy was born on Sept. 20, 1951 in Montrose, Colorado, to Albert and Aileen Soderquist. She grew up on Soderquist Ranch in Cimarron, Colorado, with her parents and two sisters, Nina and Janet. She graduated from Montrose High School in 1969.

Nancy married David Michael (Mike) Hay on March 23, 1969. She was married to Mike for almost 37 years until his passing on Feb. 3, 2006. They had two daughters, Michelle and Jennifer.

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Hay as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

