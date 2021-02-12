OBITUARY: Nancy Nichols, 1942 - 2021

Nancy Nichols
1942 — 2021
Nancy Ann Nichols passed away peacefully on Jan. 5, 2021, just a few weeks before her 79th birthday, at Montrose Memorial Hospital, in Montrose, Colorado.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Isidoro Ulibarri of Montrose, Colorado; her son, Sandor Ringhoffer, of Golden, Colorado; her daughter, Tiffin E. Evans (Scott Evans), of Lake Sherwood, Missouri; two grandchildren, Alyssa Tubb (Ben Tubb), of Vancouver, British Columbia, and Braxton Evans of Lake Saint Louis, Missouri. Nancy had the joy of welcoming a great-granddaughter, November Tiffin Tubb, into the world in December of 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, William (Bill) R. Nichols, of Montrose, Colorado, and her mother, Florence Lavonne Nichols, of Montrose, Colorado.
Nancy’s dedication to her family and to education will be remembered by her family, and she will be greatly missed.
Nancy was born on Jan. 19, 1942, in Montrose, Colorado, where she lived most of her life. She graduated from Montrose High school as the valedictorian and continued her education at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado, obtaining a bachelor’s degree in English Literature, magna cum laude. After graduating from college, Nancy touched many lives as a teacher and administrator in Nucla, Grand Junction, and Delta, Colorado. Later in life, after an early retirement from her teaching career, Nancy obtained a real estate broker’s license to help run the family business, Montrose Realty, with her father, Bill Nichols.
A private graveside service was held. The family would like to thank Starla Merling for her dedication to helping Nancy, Isidoro, and the family during the last year. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Nancy’s name to the Ute Indian Museum in Montrose, Colorado, as Nancy had a special place in her heart for Native Americans.
