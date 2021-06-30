OBITUARY: Nancy Virginia Hanna

Nancy Virginia Hanna
Nancy Virginia Hanna, age 72, of Montrose, Colorado, died on June 23, 2021. She was born on July 13, 1948 in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, to parents J. Richard and Olive Hanna.
Nancy moved with her family to California in the early 1950s. She graduated from Westmont High School in 1966. She went on to earn a B.S. in nursing from California State University, Fresno, in 1984. In 1994, Nancy attended a nursing education program for wound, ostomy and continence at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia.
Nancy moved to the Western Slope of Colorado in 1997 to be near family. Besides working in various nursing positions, Nancy spent her time enjoying many personal interests, including traveling, sewing, knitting, other homestead crafting, antiques and collectibles. She was a caring individual who kindly supported people in need and gave to organizations that provided services in areas she was passionate about.
We know that Nancy is now at peace in the loving arms of Jesus, her Lord and Savior.
She is survived by her brother, Rich (Marge) Hanna of Montrose; three nephews, David (Tanya) Hanna, of Sarasota, Florida, Robert (Elizabeth) Hanna of Papillion, Nebraska, and Bryan Hanna of Montrose; three grandnephews, William, Ayden, and Alex; and four grandnieces, Lucena, Emerald , Angelina, and Evelyn.
Services and interment will take place in Massena, New York. The family would like to thank all who provided loving care and support to Nancy over the past several years.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
