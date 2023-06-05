Nancy Jane Weese, 85, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Though her passing was unexpected, and she was excited about the life she was living, she was also looking forward to seeing her Lord and Savior, and reconnecting with the love of her life and husband of 56 years – Don.

Born in Loma Linda, California, on July 23, 1937, to Leo and Eva Williams, Nancy was raised in a loving home where she was encouraged to embrace her faith in Christ at a very young age. Church on Sundays was routine and very seldom missed.

