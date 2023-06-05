Nancy Jane Weese, 85, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Though her passing was unexpected, and she was excited about the life she was living, she was also looking forward to seeing her Lord and Savior, and reconnecting with the love of her life and husband of 56 years – Don.
Born in Loma Linda, California, on July 23, 1937, to Leo and Eva Williams, Nancy was raised in a loving home where she was encouraged to embrace her faith in Christ at a very young age. Church on Sundays was routine and very seldom missed.
She graduated from Chino High School in California, and shortly after at the age of 19, moved with her family to Montrose. Her recollection of the move was fascinating and anything but ordinary, as she shared of the journey through the mountains with hundreds of cattle to assist the Whitney family in relocating their dairy farm. Remnants of the dairy farm can still be seen in south of town where some of the barns still stand.
Within a month of moving to Montrose, Nancy met Donald Weese. They fell in love and were married on Oct. 19, 1956. Early in their marriage, they moved to their home on South Ninth, where they raised their children, hosted many family gatherings, and remained in this home their entire lives.
Nancy was committed to her family and embraced her roles as a wife and mother. Her eyes lit up when she talked about her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and the joy that they brought to her. She prayed often over each family member, calling them out by name. She shared regularly that her one desire, above any other, was that each one would accept Christ into their heart, as she had at such a young age.
Nancy is known throughout the community for her leadership, dedication, commitment, honesty, and her desire to make a difference in others’ lives. She worked in the health care industry most of her adult life. Once retired, she started volunteering at Montrose Regional Health, greeting guests as they entered the building, helping visitors pick out a book to read while they were waiting for loved ones, and providing direction/help to those in need. She saw this as her ministry and opportunity to connect and show God’s love to families who were experiencing very stressful situations.
Nancy was also part of a sewing and quilting group called Huggy Bunch. This dynamic group of ladies meets weekly and uses their talents to give back to their community, providing quilts for individuals undergoing cancer treatments, stocking caps for babies in the NICU, blankets for families leaving abusive situations, and more.
Nancy attended Crossroads Victory Church, and before that, she and Don attended First Baptist Church for many years. She loved music and enjoyed playing the organ. She spent weeks each year making her famous cinnamon twists that many in the community had the opportunity to enjoy.
In her later years, Nancy often talked about the many ways in which Christ guided her steps in life (when she let Him), provided her with wonderful jobs, and blessed her with many friends and family.
In her own words, she shared, “Life lived for God is not easy, but so very satisfying.
As I look back on my 85 years, I see God’s hand leading me every step of the way.”
She went on to say, “I look forward to the next days God gives me and to the many things to learn. I am not perfect, but I press forward to the prize of being what God wants me to be.”
Her favorite verse is Philippians 3:14, “I press toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Jesus Christ.”
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Donald Weese, who passed away in 2013.
She is survived by her brothers Donald Williams (Jan) of Great Bend, Kansas; David (Valeita) Williams of Lawrence, Kansas, and Gary Williams of Montrose, Colorado; her two sons Allen (Sammi) Weese of Montrose; Scott (Nancy) Weese of Montrose, and her daughter Leanna (Mike) Harrington of Montrose; six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and many extended family members all of whom she loved so much.
A service to celebrate her life, legacy, and going home will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Crossroads Victory Church (515 S. Hillcrest Drive, Montrose). It was Nancy’s desire that this be a time of rejoicing and celebration. We invite you to come and celebrate with us the life and legacy of Nancy Weese. We will also be livestreaming the service, on Crossroad’s YouTube channel, for those friends and family unable to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Crossroads Victory Church in memory of Nancy Weese.
