Neil Okeson, age 68, was a caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He left this world suddenly, on Jan. 21, 2022, passing away of natural causes at his home in Montrose, Colorado.
Neil is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Melody Okeson; they had many happy years together. Neil is also survived by his sons Troy and Cody Okeson; Troy’s wife, Neil’s daughter-in-law, Leah Okeson, and their two sons, his grandsons, Phoenix and Atreyu Okeson. Neil is survived by his brother Steve Okeson and his sister Lynn O’Neal.
Neil is predeceased in death by his (step) daughter Lynley Chism, his sister Laurina Lake, his father Helmer Okeson, and his mother Fay Okeson.
Neil retired from over 40 years of working in the maintenance service industry, instilling in his children positive work ethics and practices.
Neil and Melody Okeson enjoyed traveling and took their children four-wheel driving, camping, on road trips, and to many locales multiple times a year. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Neil. Recently, Neil and Melody enjoyed a weekend in Sweetwater, Colorado, where they did some of their favorite activities; looking at birds, walking trails, and taking scenic car rides.
Neil always made time for family, setting a great example for his children and grandchildren who looked up to him. Neil was an excellent and amazing role model and he was well-thought of by everyone who knew him.
No services are planned at this time as Neil was a humble, modest, and gentle giant as in life, and so in death.
In lieu of flowers or donations, a tree can be planted in the memory of Neil Eugene Okeson.
